Editorial
Fri Apr 5, 2024 03:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 04:07 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

No Country for Old Trees

Chattogram authorities must prevent tree cutting in historic CRB area
Fri Apr 5, 2024 03:24 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 04:07 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We are disturbed by the Chattogram Development Authority's (CDA) decision to fell 46 trees—including two century-old rain trees—in the Central Railway Building (CRB) area to construct a ramp of the Chattogram elevated expressway. Through this decision, the CDA is essentially defying its own policy, as according to a Detailed Area Plan (DAP) prepared by it earlier, the CRB is designated as a cultural heritage site. As such, no part of the area can be used for commercial purpose and no high-rise building can be constructed there. Yet, the CDA has decided to construct the ramp there, which is unacceptable.

tree felling at JU
Read more

More trees fall victim to development

The railway area, according to an estimate, is home to 225 rare plant species. Cutting down 46 trees will surely have an harmful impact on the ecology. Did the CDA take that into consideration? And what about the fact that two out of the 11 rain trees that it plans to cut down have been standing there for around two centuries? Doesn't that have any value? The Chattogram expressway authorities have claimed that ramp construction is not possible without cutting down the trees. However, as an expert has pointed out, there is a chance to access the elevated expressway from the GEC intersection and Agrabad. So, there is no need to construct the ramp at Tigerpass between these two places.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Could public consciousness of history be a measure of social progress?

The land in question is owned by Bangladesh Railway. Even though the Forest Department has given the CDA permission to go ahead with its disastrous plan, the railway authorities can still step in and stop the destruction. And we call on them to do just that.

Chattogram district administration felling over 5,000 trees
Read more

Why are we so intent on killing forests?

While development is important, the tendency to design developmental plans without any consideration for the environment seems to be becoming the norm. For example, at Jahangirnagar University, 1,000 trees have recently been cut down to build residential halls. Was the razing of so many trees truly necessary? Did the authorities consider any other alternatives beforehand? According to university insiders, they did not, and more such plans are reportedly in the pipeline. This is really worrying. We call on the authorities to stop mindless destruction of our environment in the name of progress.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নিশ্চিত মৃত্যুর মুখ থেকে ফিরে এসেছি: ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীন

মুখে কিছুটা হাসির ছাপ দেখা গেলেও, এখনো যে ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজামের ভয় পুরোপুরি কাটেনি, তা দেখা গেছে চেহারায়। 

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আতঙ্কে মানুষ, এলাকা ছাড়ছেন অনেকে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification