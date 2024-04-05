No Country for Old Trees

Chattogram authorities must prevent tree cutting in historic CRB area

We are disturbed by the Chattogram Development Authority's (CDA) decision to fell 46 trees—including two century-old rain trees—in the Central Railway Building (CRB) area to construct a ramp of the Chattogram elevated expressway. Through this decision, the CDA is essentially defying its own policy, as according to a Detailed Area Plan (DAP) prepared by it earlier, the CRB is designated as a cultural heritage site. As such, no part of the area can be used for commercial purpose and no high-rise building can be constructed there. Yet, the CDA has decided to construct the ramp there, which is unacceptable.

The railway area, according to an estimate, is home to 225 rare plant species. Cutting down 46 trees will surely have an harmful impact on the ecology. Did the CDA take that into consideration? And what about the fact that two out of the 11 rain trees that it plans to cut down have been standing there for around two centuries? Doesn't that have any value? The Chattogram expressway authorities have claimed that ramp construction is not possible without cutting down the trees. However, as an expert has pointed out, there is a chance to access the elevated expressway from the GEC intersection and Agrabad. So, there is no need to construct the ramp at Tigerpass between these two places.

The land in question is owned by Bangladesh Railway. Even though the Forest Department has given the CDA permission to go ahead with its disastrous plan, the railway authorities can still step in and stop the destruction. And we call on them to do just that.

While development is important, the tendency to design developmental plans without any consideration for the environment seems to be becoming the norm. For example, at Jahangirnagar University, 1,000 trees have recently been cut down to build residential halls. Was the razing of so many trees truly necessary? Did the authorities consider any other alternatives beforehand? According to university insiders, they did not, and more such plans are reportedly in the pipeline. This is really worrying. We call on the authorities to stop mindless destruction of our environment in the name of progress.