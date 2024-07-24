Nation under curfew

Sufferings of mass people are becoming dire

As the nationwide curfew continued onto its second day, the immense socioeconomic cost it caused the ordinary citizens, businesses, and the nation in general, is deeply concerning. Some of the damage could have been mitigated had the government not shut down the nationwide internet service for such a prolonged period. Businesses, for example, could have continued their operations online and with their foreign counterparts; citizens could have availed medical services or purchased essentials online. Media outlets have not been able to publish news through their online platforms since Thursday night. And the uncertainty that comes from not receiving timely information on what's happening across the country—and from being cut off from the rest of the world—imposes its own psychological toll.

While we acknowledge the necessity of a curfew to prevent violence, the harm being done to the economy as a result cannot be emphasised enough. According to a report in this daily, consumers are suffering immensely as prices of essentials—which were already skyrocketing, with inflation hitting a record 12-year high earlier—have shot through the roof. With the transportation of perishable commodities to the capital remaining scarce, and supply chains being disrupted across the country, traders are hiking prices of nearly all goods. And yet, some consumers are still having to return home empty-handed, with markets and stores closing early having run out of supplies. The impact of all these on the poor and low-income groups will be devastating. Even before tensions escalated across the country, the ongoing economic crisis was creating scores of new poor and forcing many to cut back on their meals and nutritional intake. What will happen to them now, we simply shudder to ask.

Meanwhile, emergency services across the country, including at hospitals, have collapsed, as many services that are dependent on the internet have become non-functional, and the number of injured patients flooding in remain high.

Reportedly, at least 24 people were killed on Saturday and hundreds more were injured in clashes with security forces, whose use of excessive force we strongly condemn. For how long can such violence and curfews continue? And who will answer for the massive damage all these are doing to the nation? The government needs to be more aware of the ground realities and sufferings that the general public are having to endure, and pursue a path of de-escalation. It needs to answer for the use of excessive force against citizens by security forces, investigate all such incidents, and ensure they are not repeated. Moreover, it needs to urgently restore the internet service so that people can avail some essential services online, and look for a way to withdraw the curfew without further violence breaking out, so that some semblance of normalcy can return to the lives of ordinary people.

This editorial was published in print on July 22, 2024. Owing to the internet shutdown from the evening of July 18 to July 23, it is being uploaded online on July 24, 2024.