A matter of life and death

Due recognition and pay required for trained anaesthesiologists

Without trained anaesthesiologists, even a simple procedure such as circumcision can turn fatal, as proven by the shocking deaths of two young boys in the span of just two months. A recent report by this daily highlights an acute shortage of trained anaesthesiologists in the country and overall neglect of the field. Despite the critical role they play in surgical procedures and emergency care, there are only approximately 2,400 anaesthesiologists serving a population of 170 million, according to Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists, Critical Care and Pain Physicians (BSACCPP). The global standard is five anaesthesiologists for every one lakh people. Meanwhile, of the 213 posts for anaesthesiologists at government facilities, at least half of them are currently vacant.

Anaesthesiologists are the unsung heroes of operating rooms. They often labour in the shadows, overshadowed by the prominence and remuneration enjoyed by surgeons. At most private healthcare facilities, an anaesthesiologist has to depend on a surgeon to earn money. The disparity in pay and recognition compared to other medical specialties dissuades many from pursuing a career in anaesthesiology, exacerbating an already dire shortage.

The government must prioritise the recruitment and retention of anaesthesiology specialists, offering competitive salaries and creating pathways for career advancement within the public healthcare sector.

The shortage of trained manpower is compounded by a lack of proper equipment and management in operating rooms across the country, particularly in rural areas. Without adequate infrastructure and protocols in place, the risks associated with anaesthesia administration are heightened, leading to preventable fatalities. Moreover, the delayed involvement of anaesthesiologists in surgical procedures, often at the eleventh hour, further increases the risks for patients. Proper pre-anaesthesia assessments are essential to mitigate potential complications and ensure safe outcomes. However, systemic deficiencies in healthcare delivery result in suboptimal practices, placing patients at unnecessary risk.

Addressing the shortage of anaesthesiologists requires multifaceted solutions encompassing policy reforms, incentivisation measures, and educational initiatives. The government must prioritise the recruitment and retention of anaesthesiology specialists, offering competitive salaries and creating pathways for career advancement within the public healthcare sector. Furthermore, initiatives to raise awareness about the indispensable role of anaesthesiologists and to promote the specialisation among medical students are imperative. Quotas and incentives can be introduced to attract aspiring doctors to pursue anaesthesiology, aligning professional demand with workforce supply.

However, efforts to address the shortage must extend beyond recruitment to address the pervasive disparities within the medical profession. Anaesthesiologists deserve equitable compensation, recognition, and social status commensurate with the critical nature of their work. The prevailing culture of surgeon-centric healthcare must evolve to acknowledge and celebrate the indispensable contributions of anaesthesiology professionals.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.