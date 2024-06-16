Khulna’s brave girl footballers need help

Govt and society must ensure their dreams are not crushed

We are disturbed to know that a group of under-17 female footballers of the Super Queen Football Academy in Khulna have stopped playing the game they are so passionate about, as per a report by this daily. Last year, these girls were viciously attacked by locals who considered the idea of girls playing football to be against the traditional norms of society. They sustained serious injuries, and there was widespread media coverage and outrage at the time. But although many promises were made then, these inspiring women were later forgotten. They are now facing financial hardship and social stigmatisation. Consequently, their practicing days have been rudely cut short, and their dreams of playing for the national team someday are all but over.

Reportedly, four of the footballers had to be married off in order for their families to save face, while the others had to make ends meet by working in croplands or as domestic workers; one of them used to drive an easy bike which was stolen.

In a society still plagued by the misogyny of certain groups, for girls to play any outdoor sport is difficult enough. But withstanding these challenges, these footballers managed to join the academy to become professional footballers. For that, the Tentultala Super Queen Football Academy deserves our praise and support for providing opportunities to around 30 to 40 girls. That they have had to suspend training because of financial constraints should prompt the government, members of the society, and corporations to come forward and provide all-out support for this academy. The authorities should also provide financial assistance to the girls who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

That said, it is disturbing to know that those accused of the vicious attack are out on bail now. Some of them are even threatening the girls with acid attacks. The police, too, have stopped providing them with protection with the excuse that since the girls have stopped practicing, they don't need security anymore.

The government must make sure that the accused are punished, that the police provide necessary protection to the girls, and that the latter can continue practicing their favourite sport without intimidation or humiliation. We have a collective responsibility to encourage women in sports and nurture these budding sportswomen, who are willing to fight all odds just to play. The accolades won by our women cricketers and footballers both at home and abroad are evidence of the positive results of such collective support.