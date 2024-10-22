Israel’s genocide in Gaza must end

World must come together to force a ceasefire agreement

It has been more than a year since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza which has so far led to the loss of over 42,600 lives, 40 percent of whom are children. At this point, we are at a loss for words to express our condemnation of Israel's destructive activities, which continue unabated. On Saturday night, at least 87 people were killed or went missing under the debris after an Israeli air attack in Beit Lahiya of northern Gaza levelled several buildings.

While Israel, in line with its continued war rhetoric, justified the killing by calling the strike "a precision attack" on a Hamas target, video footage shared by Al Jazeera and Palestinian authorities shows dead bodies as well as injured children being pulled out of the rubble by rescuers. A resident of the area told the BBC that the neighbourhood Israel bombed was mainly home to civilians and displaced families who had fled other high-risk zones in Gaza, hoping it would be safer. But safety anywhere in Gaza is elusive these days. Even aid workers and peacekeepers have not been spared by Israeli offensives. The question is: how many more lives will Israel and its military take before they finally feel "safe" within their fortified borders?

For Israel, even the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar or Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was not enough. Ironically, by releasing the video of Sinwar's murder by an Israeli drone, the brutish state appears to have made the Palestinian resistance stronger. But then, which oppressor in the world could silence people's demand for justice and freedom by genocidal acts? What does Israel then wish to achieve in the long run? Its military's recent bombing in Lebanon and Netanyahu's phone conversation with former US President Donald Trump on Saturday indicate that it has no intention of reining in its killing spree targeting Palestinians or civilians of any neighbouring state that backs Hamas. Sadly, even the US policy of denying Israel's genocide in Gaza is unlikely to change, even if there is a new US administration after the elections.

Under such circumstances, we can only hope that nations that still have a conscience would finally come together to condemn Israel's genocidal acts and ensure that Israel agrees to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and Lebanon without any further delay. The genocide must end.