Israel is destabilising the entire region

Will the US make sincere efforts to diplomatically solve the crisis?

Israel's strikes in Iran on October 26, which it justifies as retaliation against Tehran's strikes on Israel earlier this month, gives rise to fears of further escalation between the two countries and the region. Meanwhile, Israel's genocide in Gaza is unrelenting with a death toll of over 42,000 people, most of them women and children. In the pretext of targeting Hezbollah, the Israeli Army killed more than 700 Lebanese in airstrikes across Lebanon between September 23 and September 27. Among those killed were 50 children and 94 women, according to Al Jazeera. Beirut authorities report that the offensive has resulted in over 2,500 deaths and displaced more than 12 million people.

Thus, we seem farther away from the ceasefire that we had hoped would put an end to these senseless killing of civilians and total destruction of Gaza's infrastructure. Undoubtedly, the US's unconditional support of Israel and lukewarm efforts to broker a ceasefire have given Israel cart blanche to continue its genocide in Gaza and continuously bomb the region without facing any consequences. Despite widespread condemnation from many countries around the world and appeals from the UN Secretary General for an end to the killing of Palestinians and now Lebanese, until the US and its Western allies take a strong and decisive step by stopping its support of Israel's military actions, there will be no end to this genocide. The US has moved its anti-missile defences to Israel along with around 100 soldiers to operate them. US President Joe Biden has made it clear that should Iran choose to strike back after this latest attack by Israel, the US will aid in Israel's "defence."

The double standards of the US and many of its Western allies in how they view strikes by Israel and those by Iran makes it clear that the blatant human rights abuses and crimes against humanity committed by Israel will continue to be white-washed as "defence" operations. History will judge these nations for allowing one of the biggest genocides against an occupied people. But right now, the dangers of greater escalation in the region—even including nuclear powers—is far too close to home for the US and its allies to continue their blind support of Israel. The aftermath of not stopping Israel's aggression and violation of international law could be catastrophic.