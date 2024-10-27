Editorial
Sun Oct 27, 2024 11:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 11:00 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Israel is destabilising the entire region

Will the US make sincere efforts to diplomatically solve the crisis?
Sun Oct 27, 2024 11:00 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 11:00 AM
Visual: Star

Israel's strikes in Iran on October 26, which it justifies as retaliation against Tehran's strikes on Israel earlier this month, gives rise to fears of further escalation between the two countries and the region. Meanwhile, Israel's genocide in Gaza is unrelenting with a death toll of over 42,000 people, most of them women and children. In the pretext of targeting Hezbollah, the Israeli Army killed more than 700 Lebanese in airstrikes across Lebanon between September 23 and September 27. Among those killed were 50 children and 94 women, according to Al Jazeera. Beirut authorities report that the offensive has resulted in over 2,500 deaths and displaced more than 12 million people.

Iran's attack on Israel
Read more

Iran’s attacks on Israel: Bark, not bite

Thus, we seem farther away from the ceasefire that we had hoped would put an end to these senseless killing of civilians and total destruction of Gaza's infrastructure. Undoubtedly, the US's unconditional support of Israel and lukewarm efforts to broker a ceasefire have given Israel cart blanche to continue its genocide in Gaza and continuously bomb the region without facing any consequences. Despite widespread condemnation from many countries around the world and appeals from the UN Secretary General for an end to the killing of Palestinians and now Lebanese, until the US and its Western allies take a strong and decisive step by stopping its support of Israel's military actions, there will be no end to this genocide. The US has moved its anti-missile defences to Israel along with around 100 soldiers to operate them. US President Joe Biden has made it clear that should Iran choose to strike back after this latest attack by Israel, the US will aid in Israel's "defence."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Iran’s retaliation: What fresh hell awaits the Middle East?

The double standards of the US and many of its Western allies in how they view strikes by Israel and those by Iran makes it clear that the blatant human rights abuses and crimes against humanity committed by Israel will continue to be white-washed as "defence" operations. History will judge these nations for allowing one of the biggest genocides against an occupied people. But right now, the dangers of greater escalation in the region—even including nuclear powers—is far too close to home for the US and its allies to continue their blind support of Israel. The aftermath of not stopping Israel's aggression and violation of international law could be catastrophic.

Related topic:
Israel's attack on IranIsrael's destruction of GazaIsrael's genocide in PalestineGaza death tollUS support for IsraelMiddle East crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A long-overdue call for Gaza truce, but will Israel listen?

7m ago

Consistently inconsistent: The US’ credibility hangs in the balance

7m ago

Regional rivalries threaten to fuel the fire in Syria and Iran

6y ago

US reinstates Iran sanctions

5y ago

Israel’s actions a recipe for regional disaster

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

কর্ণফুলী টানেল: বাজে পরিকল্পনার সর্বোত্তম উদাহরণ

টানেলের দৈনিক গড় আয় ১০ লাখ ৩৭ হাজার টাকা এবং দৈনিক পরিচালন ব্যয় ৩৭ লাখ ৪৭ হাজার টাকা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

দেশি পেঁয়াজের সংকট, এক সপ্তাহে কেজিতে দাম বেড়েছে ২৫-৩০ টাকা

১৪ ঘণ্টা আগে