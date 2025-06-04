Editorial
Wed Jun 4, 2025 06:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:46 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial
Editorial

How is this a priority for the government?

Wed Jun 4, 2025 06:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:46 AM
Ordinance on freedom fighters creates confusion, controversy
Wed Jun 4, 2025 06:43 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:46 AM
VISUAL: STAR

We are surprised to learn of the promulgation of the National Freedom Fighters Council (Amendment) Ordinance-2025 that replaces the National Freedom Fighters Council Act-2022, redefining some key aspects related to the Liberation War. At a time when the nation is navigating an extremely fragile transition to democracy, this adds yet another element of confusion and controversy that we could do without. Codifying a more restrictive, combat-oriented definition of freedom fighters (FFs) and the war itself might seem justified in an ideal sense, especially given the history of political exploitations under Awami League. But it also reflects a potential reframing of national memory that no bureaucracy should be entrusted with.

freedom fighter definition in new ordinance 2025
Read more

Who is a freedom fighter

It's true that much of the initial confusion about the ordinance stemmed from flawed reporting, particularly erroneous claims about the "revocation" of the recognition of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmad, and other national heroes as freedom fighters. But partly responsible for it is the redefinition of a "freedom fighter" and the introduction of three new categories, including that of an "associate of the Liberation War"—thus dividing all previously recognised under the broad term of freedom fighters into distinct groups. For example, all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) who were aligned with the wartime provisional government and later became members of the Constituent Assembly will now be considered "associates," whereas those who led the provisional government will continue to be recognised as FFs. These categories overlap in some cases, and exclude in others, creating grounds for ambiguities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Take action against fake freedom fighters

While the reclassification may not affect the benefits received by freedom fighters or their families—as later clarified by the adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs—the real question is: was this reframing, and the symbolic rollback of recognition for some, necessary at all? If there are concerns about "fake" freedom fighters, this approach will certainly not help. On the contrary, it piles on existing bureaucratic workload by necessitating fresh examinations of status. By defining a "freedom fighter's family" strictly as their spouse, son, daughter, father, or mother, the ordinance appears to align with the post-uprising restructuring of job quotas that no longer extend to their grandchildren. But again, these objectives could have been pursued without wading into what some perceive as a revisionist attempt. At the very least, the government could have consulted with political parties to generate consensus on such a divisive issue.

Read more

An ill-timed revisionist attempt serves no purpose

The government has interfered in such historical matters in the past as well. Instead of doing what is ideally the responsibility of historians or society at large, we feel the interim government, which by definition is meant to do only crucial tasks, should focus on more urgent and present-day reforms that the nation is eagerly waiting to see. And whatever it does, it should stop bringing a top-down approach to critical reforms.

Related topic:
Govt revising definition of freedom fightersNational Freedom Fighters Council (Amendment) Ordinance-2025National Freedom Fighters Council Act-20221971 War of LiberationBangladesh independence 1971Freedom fightersBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanMinistry of Liberation War Affairs2024 Mass UprisingBangladesh interim government
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A show of force is not enough to curb crime and tensions

3m ago

There’s no need for constituent assembly

2m ago

BNP must control errant party activists

8m ago
‘I have dedicated my life to instilling the values of our Liberation war in youths’

‘I have dedicated my life to instilling the values of our Liberation war in youths’

1y ago
need for reforms before election in Bangladesh

Reforms vital before the election is held

8m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে