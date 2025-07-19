Fix footbridge escalators, ensure accountability

Take expert advice and assess usability before building public structures

The irony of footbridges in Bangladesh becomes evident when pedestrians are seen jaywalking right beneath them. Many cite the difficulty of climbing stairs as a reason for not using these structures. Although escalators have been installed on four footbridges in the capital city to ease this burden, the use of footbridges still remains low as most of the escalators are currently out of service.

According to a report by this daily, some escalators stopped functioning within weeks of installation, while others operate only at specific times. A Dhaka North City Corporation official admitted that contractors failed to maintain them as they had not been fully paid. This situation raises critical questions: why were contractors not paid in full, who is responsible for these payments, and why isn't there a system to ensure that public facilities, built using taxpayers' money, are properly repaired and maintained?

Unfortunately, this reflects a broader pattern in Bangladesh. Wasting public funds through poorly planned structures like bridges, culverts, and footbridges is not unusual. Too often, these projects have served business interests and benefited corrupt officials and public representatives, rather than addressing real public needs. Flawed designs are common: bridges without connecting roads or footbridges with non-functioning escalators. Accountability remains elusive. Even though crores of taxpayers' taka are spent to build these structures, no one is held responsible for their failure. In fact, during the last Awami League regime, the approval of impractical projects, including massive ones that invited large-scale corruption, became the norm.

When it comes to footbridges, experts note that most countries no longer build them, since zebra crossings and crosswalks have been found to be more useful. Experts emphasise the implementation of a proper traffic signalling system, low-gradient footbridges, or other maintenance-friendly designs for road crossings. While we hope the authorities will listen to these expert suggestions and halt unnecessary footbridge construction, maintaining the existing ones remains crucial. Contractors must be held accountable for delayed repairs or early breakdowns. Simultaneously, city corporation teams should be tasked with keeping footbridges clear of rubbish and illegal hawkers, ensuring these structures actually serve pedestrians as intended.