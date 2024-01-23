Double standards on Gaza must end

Gaza death toll has crossed 25,000

We're beyond disturbed that the death toll in Gaza has crossed 25,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. On January 21 alone, at least 178 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes. Two months and a half into the conflict, Israel continues its attacks despite being under trial for committing genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). From bombing hospitals and other civilian infrastructure to desecrating cemeteries, its assaults not only violate international law but also seem to confirm its underlying motive to annex Gaza, with Netanyahu doubling down on his rejection of a Palestinian state.

Yet the US continues to provide Israel with deadly weapons, under special mechanisms that shield it from US human rights laws. Germany, another Israeli ally, rushed to defend it in South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ invoking the Holocaust, as if crimes of the past can justify crimes of the present. The daily deaths in Gaza have already exceeded all other conflicts in the 21st century, according to Oxfam, but the West continues to defend Israel. The shameful double standards that are on display make a mockery of the West's commitment to universal rights and values.

We are similarly aghast at the duplicity of the Arab states. Though the Arab League vowed to break the siege, and voiced support for South Africa's case, they are far from turning their lip service into meaningful action. Saudi Arabia and Egypt, it can be recalled, had defied the US on issues such as OPEC oil production and relations with China and Russia, but have remained rather withdrawn on confronting the issue of Israeli crimes. Egypt, which condemned Israel publicly, has also obeyed its command, refusing to take in injured Palestinians for treatment unless Israel approved their names.

This collective inaction amid Israeli massacres is totally unacceptable. How many more innocent Palestinians will have to die before the world sees it for what it is and takes action to prevent it? We urge world leaders to force Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire, and help build a world order where human lives matter more than narrow national and geopolitical interests. They all must walk the talk.