Dismantle the teen gangs

Without proper intervention, they are getting more reckless and violent

We are alarmed by recent reports of violence and extortion carried out by teen gangs in Dhaka's Adabor and Mohammadpur areas, which have left residents afraid and insecure. According to a report by this daily, locals in these areas are routinely forced to pay extortion or face physical assault by these gangs. Many don't dare to go out after dark. An Adabor resident shared how he was forced to leave the area after gang members demanded monthly payments and beat him up when he refused. Gang members abduct individuals, demand ransom, rob valuables, and openly trade drugs. In one incident, a police team responding to a 999 call was attacked with sharp weapons, a constable getting injured and a police vehicle vandalised in the process. Such acts of brutality, often committed in broad daylight, expose the growing menace of teen gangs in the capital who continue to operate with impunity and little fear of consequences.

The teen gang culture has existed in Bangladesh for a long time. The fall of the Awami League government last year brought a temporary pause to their activities, but it has surged again in recent months, with violent crimes reported in Dhaka, Cumilla, Chandpur, and Manikganj. These gangs, often starting as teen groups, have now evolved into organised criminal networks. Beyond petty extortion and ransom, their influence has now extended to major land and property dealings, according to intelligence sources. Since August 5, 2024, Rab has arrested 884 suspects, most linked to teen gangs, in Mohammadpur and Adabor. Despite the arrests, these gangs continue to thrive, with new leaders emerging after each crackdown.

As political parties in the country often use these gangs to extend influence in their areas, we fear that the situation may worsen ahead of the next election. Therefore, we urge the political parties to stop using these young people to serve their petty political interests. At the same time, the government must take urgent and coordinated action to dismantle these gangs and restore public safety. For this, police must increase surveillance in known hotspots and ensure that arrests are backed by solid evidence to prevent repeat offences.

The fight against teen gang culture, however, cannot be won through arrests alone. For that, we need to address the root causes of gang involvement, including poverty, lack of education, and social tensions and alienations. Schools, families, and communities must work together to create a safe and nurturing environment for our youth so that they don't end up in teen gangs.