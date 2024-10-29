Teen gangs, top criminals behind mugging surge

Say law enforcers on Mohammadpur; Dhanmondi residents too in fear

Teen gang members and top-listed criminals were behind the rise of mugging, theft, and robbery incidents in the capital's Mohammadpur.

Even a group of people were involved in selling machetes and knives to the culprits.

The law enforcers disclosed the findings yesterday, following the arrest of 34 individuals, including members of teen gangs, in 24 hours till Sunday night.

"We have managed to arrest 34 in the last 24 hours. Among them, 22 were arrested during a joint drive with the army. They were shown arrested in previously filed cases," Hafziur Rahman, Inspector (investigation) of the Mohammadpur Police Station told The Daily Star.

The 22 were arrested from Dhaka Udyan, Chand Udyan, and Geneva Camp during the joint drive, said a press release by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Dhanmondi residents claimed that they are already passing days in fear, as mugging incidents, similar to those in Mohammadpur, also took place in the Dhanmondi area over the last couple of weeks.

Rubul Kabir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division Police, said they have arrested two blacksmiths on the charge of selling machetes to teen gang members.

Law enforcers recovered 40 machetes from the arrestees.

"We have already increased joint drive, block raid, check posts, and patrolling in Mohammadpur to prevent criminal activities. Strict legal action will be taken against the patrons of the teen gang members," he said at a media briefing yesterday.

During a visit yesterday, this newspaper found two temporary police outposts set up inside the Geneva Camp to maintain law and order.

There are 20 police members in each outpost, sources said.

Referring to the four recent killing incidents in the Geneva camp, DC Ruhul Kabir said those incidents occurred centring asserting dominance of drug traders.

"We are collecting information and conducting operations," he added.

On Saturday night, the joint operations arrested 45 suspects and seized nine sharp weapons.

Meanwhile, the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also increased vigilance.

A high official of the Ramna Division said, "We are fearing that the teen gang members and muggers may change locations and focus on Dhanmondi due to continuous drives in Mohammadpur."

Meanwhile, Dhanmondi residents claimed that they are already passing days in fear, as mugging incidents, similar to those in Mohammadpur, also took place in the Dhanmondi area over the last couple of weeks.

Law enforcers even failed to detect criminals, they added.

For instance, on October 19 around 7:00pm, four unidentified people wearing helmets snatched away Tk 50 lakh from an individual by firing gunshots from road 8/A of the area.

The victim Rasel Ali is the manager of a money exchange institute.

A case was filed with Dhanmondi Police Station a day later.

But police have yet to trace any criminals or the snatched money. Md Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police, admitted the fact and said they are working tirelessly.

"Some incidents may have taken place in Dhanmondi… we have managed to detect and arrest criminals in some incidents, and we are working regarding the others. We have already increased vigilance, and patrolling to ensure visible policing and prompt action," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a press release yesterday, the ISPR said the army has been working across the country to ensure the security of public and important government installations, and control the law and order situation.

The army will continue its tough stance in this regard, the release added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday directed all the unit heads to strengthen the ongoing special drive against various crimes including robbery, extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal activities of "teen gangs," as well as to enhance traffic management.

The IGP provided this directive in a special message, according to a media release issued by Police Headquarters.