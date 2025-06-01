Coastal people need urgent support

Govt must help those affected by flooding, improve disaster preparedness

We are quite concerned about the sufferings of people in coastal regions as recent heavy rains and tidal surges have submerged many areas, following a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to a preliminary assessment by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), seven out of 19 coastal districts experienced significant damage, with a significant portion of homes and infrastructure severely affected. At least two deaths have been reported, including a police officer who died when a trawler capsized in the Meghna River, leaving eight people missing.

While the depression has now weakened, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the country over the next few days, with further flooding anticipated in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Netrokona. In that case, there are also chances of landslides in areas like Chattogram. Against this backdrop, the government must make it a priority to provide immediate aid to the affected regions while also strengthening its preparedness for future disasters.

Among the more affected districts are Noakhali, Patuakhali, Bhola, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Barguna, and Barishal, which suffered from a combination of flooding, strong winds, and embankment breaches. People are still stranded across these districts, enduring food and water shortages. Meanwhile, thousands of homes have been destroyed, vast Aman seedbeds submerged, and many fish farms washed away. For instance, the fisheries sector in Barishal alone suffered an estimated Tk 45 crore in losses. In the Sundarbans, tidal surges contaminated freshwater ponds. In Khulna, a collapsed embankment near Harinkhola has left 15,000 residents in distress. Transportation has also been severely affected in all these regions as rains have caused severe waterlogging. In St Martin's Island, residents are struggling with food shortages and power outages due to boat service suspension.

The full extent of the damage will only be known after a complete assessment is conducted. However, based on our reports, we can assume that the economic loss caused by recent flooding would be huge and take time to recover. We, therefore, urge the government to take all necessary measures to address it. It must intensify efforts to assist affected communities and deploy teams to hard-to-reach areas with food, water, and medicine. Additionally, it should provide monetary assistance to crop and fish farmers who have lost their sources of income. Repairing breached embankments and building new ones, where necessary, should also be a top priority.

As the monsoon season has just begun, we are likely to face more such calamities in the coming months. Our flood preparedness must therefore be more efficient so that both damage and suffering can be minimised.