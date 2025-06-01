Misery persists in coastal areas

Thousands still marooned; one dies, 8 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna

Torrential rain throughout Thursday inundated the playground at Bokulnesa Mohila Degree College in Amtali upazila, Barguna. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Collected

Though the downpour has subsided, flooding continues to affect thousands across coastal districts, following a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

At least two deaths have been reported since the depression hit the country on Thursday.

Seven out of 19 coastal districts experienced significant damage, according to the primary assessment by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM).

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said that although the depression further weakened yesterday, the active monsoon is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across the country over the next four days.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) yesterday forecast flooding in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, and Netrokona districts within the next two days.

The BMD has advised lowering signals at the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) also lifted the restriction on inland water transportation yesterday.

Meanwhile, a trawler on the Meghna river near Noakhali's Hatiya capsized around 3:00pm yesterday, leaving a cop dead.

The trawler was carrying 39 passengers. Of them, 30 were rescued alive, and eight people, including a police officer, remain missing, said AKM Azmal Huda, officer-in-charge of Hatiya Police Station.

Four Dhaka-bound flights were diverted to Chattogram yesterday afternoon due to bad weather. Engineer Ibrahim Khalil, a spokesperson for the airport, said the flights would return to Dhaka once conditions improve.

"Based on preliminary data, approximately 378 unions and municipalities were affected by the deep depression, leaving 259 houses completely damaged and 8,901 partially damaged," said Netai Chandra Dey Sarker, director of monitoring and information management at DDM.

He added that the final data would be compiled soon, and relief will be disbursed accordingly.

In Cox's Bazar, residents of St Martin's Island are facing acute food and water shortages and power outages, as boat services remained suspended for the sixth day due to inclement weather.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said aid had been sent to tackle the crisis, and more relief would be dispatched once boat services resume.

In Patuakhali, a newly built section of Marine Drive near Kuakata beach collapsed due to tidal surges on Thursday.

Md Robiul Islam, UNO of Kalapara, said two-thirds of the 1,350m road was washed away, and a probe committee was formed amid allegations of substandard construction.

In Barishal, floodwaters have been receding in most southern rivers. However, the Meghna is flowing above danger levels at Tajumuddin and the Lohalia at Katipara. Parts of Monpura upazila remain inundated.

The fisheries sector in Barishal has suffered Tk 45 crore in losses, according to local officials.

In Khulna, at least 15,000 residents in Harinkhola, Koyra-2, Gobra, Ghatakhali, Madinabad, and parts of Koyra upazila sadar are living in fear after around 300 metres of embankment near Harinkhola collapsed.

In Bagerhat, tidal surges submerged five freshwater ponds in the Sundarbans, contaminating drinking water sources for wildlife and forest staff. Two deer died, and one fawn was rescued.

Officials said embankments in Sharankhola upazila were breached, flooding the homes of over 100 families. No damage was reported to houses or fish enclosures.

In Rangamati, heavy rain and strong winds damaged five bamboo-thatched homes in the New Thangnang area of Baghaichhari's Sajek union yesterday morning. No injuries were reported.

In Habiganj, thousands of locals are fearful as parts of the Khowai river embankment collapsed in the Bhadai area, due to continuous rain and unreinforced embankments.

In Sylhet, heavy monsoon rain caused severe waterlogging, submerging major roads and key areas. Though the Surma stayed below the danger level, clogged drains and canals worsened the situation.

The Sylhet City Corporation has opened a control room to manage the crisis.

The situation in the Sylhet region has been worsened by heavy upstream rainfall. India's Cherrapunji recorded 410mm of rain, and Mawsynram recorded 397mm in the 24 hours up to 9:00am yesterday. Both areas are located uphill from Sylhet's Companiganj and Sunamganj's Chhatak upazilas.

According to the FFWC, the Surma at Kanaighat was flowing 29cm below the danger level yesterday, the Someshwari was 46cm below at Kalmakanda in Netrokona, the Sari was 57cm below at Sarighat in Jaintiapur, and the Gowain was 74cm below at Gowainghat in Sylhet.