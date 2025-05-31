Thousands still marooned

Houses damaged, acres of farmland submerged as rain, tidal surge continue to batter coastal districts

Torrential rain throughout Thursday inundated the playground at Bokulnesa Mohila Degree College in Amtali upazila, Barguna. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Collected

Thousands of people remained stranded across several coastal districts as tidal surges and torrential rains, triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, kept battering the region for the second day.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the deep depression has weakened after moving onto land but is still likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the country.

Flooding, gusty winds, and the breach of several embankments have caused widespread damage across Noakhali, Patuakhali, Bhola, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Barguna, and Barishal.

Thousands of homes have been damaged, vast acres of Aman seedbeds submerged, and numerous fish farms washed away, reported our correspondents.

The BMD's Storm Warning Centre said the deep depression has turned into a land depression and is moving further north or northeast. It also forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

In a morning bulletin at 9:00am yesterday, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast floods in low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Netrakona, and Feni in the next 72 hours .

In response to the inclement weather, all water transport services on inland and coastal routes have been suspended since Thursday following orders from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

In Noakhali, over 10,000 people in Nijhum Dwip, Char Ishwar, Nalchira, Sukhchar, Charghasia, and other island areas of Hatiya upazila are stranded after communication with Noakhali Sadar was cut off due to the tidal surge.

According to local government officials, hundreds of houses have been inundated, vast farmlands flooded, and many fish farms washed away in the region. Flooding has also affected deer in the protected national park in the district.

Meanwhile, a trawler carrying goods worth Tk 4 crore capsized in the Meghna near Chanandi union of the upazila.

Khandkar Estiaque Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Noakhali, said, "All authorities concerned, including the navy and Red Crescent, are working to protect the people of Hatiya. Additionally, Tk 12 lakh has been allocated to provide food and drinking water for those stranded."

In Patuakhali, tidal surge and heavy rain damaged 955 houses in eight upazilas, according to Md Delowar Hossain, the district relief and rehabilitation officer.

The fisheries and agricultural extension departments said that flooding has affected around 4,200 fish farms and 11,250 hectares of Aush seedbeds and Aman crops.

Meanwhile, a portion of the embankment along the Agunmukha river in Galachipa was damaged yesterday, inundating nearby villages. Additionally, a newly constructed section of the Marine Drive road near Kuakata beach was partially washed away on Thursday, said Md Robiul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kalapara.

In Bhola, high tides submerged vast areas, including parts of Char Kukri Mukri and Dhal Char in Manpura upazila, as the Meghna and Tetulia rivers swelled due to the depression.

Some 65,000 people in 46 unions and a municipality have been affected, and 5,257 houses damaged, said Syed Mohammad Azim Uddin, Bhola's relief and rehabilitation officer.

In Cox's Bazar, severe waterlogging occurred on Saint Martin's Island, while thousands were marooned in Kutubdia, Maheshkhali, and Teknaf upazilas, said Md Salauddin, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar.

Maritime communication between Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island has been cut off for five consecutive days, causing shortages of daily essentials, said Fayezul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin's Union.

Meanwhile, a man was killed by a lightning strike in Chakaria upazila yesterday morning. Ramzan Ali Imon, 28, was working in his field, said a local official.

In Khulna, around 300 metres of the embankment on the Kobdak river in Koyra upazila collapsed due to tidal surge and heavy rain, affecting 15,000 residents.

Ashraful Alam, executive engineer of BWDB in Khulna, said, "The tidal surge rose unusually high, causing erosion at Harinkhola and overflowing of the embankment at Choukuni. Our engineers have visited the sites and are placing geo-bags to prevent further collapse."

In Barguna, several thousand people in Amtali and Taltali upazilas have been marooned.

A section of an embankment in Uttar Dalbhanga village of Barguna Sadar upazila has breached.

In Barishal city, low-lying riverside areas, including Bottola, Palashpur, and Amanatganj, have been inundated due to the tidal surge.

Activities at Chattogram Port have dropped by 40–45 percent due to inspection delays, said Al Amin, revenue officer at Chattogram Customs House. Just two months after its inauguration, a portion of the Banshbaria ferry terminal was damaged due to a strong tidal wave on Thursday night, said Md Kamruzzaman, deputy director of BIWTA.

"In Bandarban, many fear flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. The district administration has opened 220 shelter centres and started evacuating people from at-risk foothill areas, said Shamim Ara Rini, deputy commissioner of the district.

This season's highest rainfall -- 285mm in 24 hours -- was recorded in Noakhali's Maijdee Court area as of yesterday morning.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report]