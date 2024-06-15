Childhood devoid of play

Government must address children’s lack of playtime, dwindling playgrounds

As open spaces keep turning into high-rises in this fast-paced world, our little ones are being deprived of their most basic right: the chance to play to their hearts' content. A recent report, based on opinions of those aged 3-18 years, reveals that one out of three children does not have enough time to play, one out of five has no safe playing space, and one in three children with disabilities has no playmates. This is truly a depressing statistic and does not bode well for the future generation. While this is the global scenario, the Bangladesh government must think about how it has contributed to this crisis, as dwindling playgrounds and rising educational pressure, among other issues, are greatly depriving our children of the chance to play.

Against the backdrop of the first-ever International Day of Play, observed on June 11, we must address the difficult issues facing our children. Notably, school, coaching classes and homework are snatching away the precious time to play, and we must ask: must these youngsters be burdened with so much studying at this age? We acknowledge that education is a tool to escape poverty and climb the socioeconomic ladder, but play is also of utmost importance. According to experts, it is essential to develop intelligence, language and social skills, empathy, and creativity, while ensuring physical well-being. Unfortunately, due to our cut-throat society, parents often forget about these benefits.

In the last 22 years, the number of playgrounds in Dhaka has come down from 150 to only 24. So, even if they have the time, where exactly will our children go to play? According to the report, 97 percent of the children surveyed said play is important, 57 percent said they made friends while playing, and 45 percent got to bond with their caregivers during playtime. Only by taking their thoughts seriously can we work towards their welfare, but clearly we don't. As a result, they have been condemned to spend hours in front of digital screens for daily entertainment, which pose serious health risks. This has to change. The authorities, first and foremost, must ensure adequate playgrounds and a well-structured education system, so our little ones can play freely under the open sky.