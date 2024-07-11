Central bank’s autonomy crucial for the economy

Its lack of independence has had disastrous effects

It's heartening to see the government acknowledge the importance of having an independent central bank. Reportedly, the authorities are set to amend the Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972 to supposedly align it with global best practices and give it more autonomy. The development comes at a time when the economy is going through one of the worst downturns in recent memory, with inflation continuing to break records. As experts have pointed out, failed government policies have been a major factor for the runaway inflation and other economic problems we are currently experiencing. And the role of government-controlled Bangladesh Bank in this debacle is particularly notable.

It is reasonable to assume that many of our problems could have been avoided or better addressed if we had an independent and courageous central bank. The government-imposed interest-rate caps on both the lending and deposit rates—at 9 and 6 percent—is a perfect example of this. Perhaps a more independent central bank would have realised—and indeed listened to experts—that this was a flawed policy that would only end up fuelling inflation. The decision to artificially inflate the value of the taka was another disaster that, too, could have been avoided.

Even before the recent economic crisis began, the unchecked "looting" of our banking sector—under political patronage—had damaged our economy beyond comprehension. Those cracks are widening today as the government, including the central bank, fails to curb default loans with the policies for defaulters continuing to be relaxed. The government's decision to provide continuous loan rescheduling facilities and interest rate waivers to loan defaulters has not been beneficial whatsoever. Therefore, we hope the Bangladesh Bank is given autonomy to pursue stricter policies with regard to wilful defaulters, without political interventions.

In its technical assistance report regarding the Bangladesh Bank, the IMF said that the bank "order needs to be substantially amended so that price stability is the overriding objective of the new monetary policy regime, and governance arrangements are aligned accordingly." We cannot agree more. What's concerning, however, is that a provision of the order called for establishing a council comprising finance and commerce ministers, the bank governor, and others. This will ultimately constrain the bank's actions in times of pressure.

Therefore, while the amendment initiative may sound good, its success in terms of making prudent economic decisions will be determined by the degree of autonomy ultimately granted to the central bank. Previously, despite talks of providing it with autonomy, we have seen the government do the exact opposite. Hence, we hope the amendment is not simply an eyewash amid pressure for reforms. It must be able to address longstanding concerns about the bank's function and mandate. An expert-driven Bangladesh Bank that protects the nation's best interests is the need of the hour.