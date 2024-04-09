Bridge the linguistic divide in labour migration

Enable Bangladeshi migrant workers to flourish overseas

Bangladesh has long been a significant contributor to the global workforce, with over 91 lakh of its citizens pursuing opportunities in the Gulf countries since 2004. Yet, our migrants remain woefully ill-equipped to navigate the challenges abroad, including not knowing the language of their host countries. Surprisingly, there are no government initiatives to teach them the linguistic skills needed to integrate and flourish overseas.

According to a recent report by The Daily Star, the current three-day mandatory pre-departure orientation (PDO) provides only a cursory introduction to language skills. There is also a two-month housekeeping course designed for female workers, which dedicates one of its seven units on communicating in Arabic language. However, expecting workers to grasp a foreign language in such a short timeframe is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Meanwhile, several training centres under the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) currently offer separate courses on Korean and Japanese languages, but they do not conduct language courses on Arabic, Malay or any other language of popular migrant destinations. There is not even enough emphasis on imparting basic English lessons to aspiring migrants.

When asked why workers are not provided Arabic training, for instance, the response from BMET was that language proficiency is not mandatory in the Gulf countries. Such a short-sighted response only goes to show our authorities' lacklustre approach to the complex realities and needs of migrants. Language proficiency is not merely a matter of official procedure but a fundamental requirement for workers seeking to build meaningful lives and careers abroad. As highlighted by experts, the inability to communicate effectively in the host country's language exposes workers to multifaceted challenges, including exploitation and hindered access to essential services. Not only do they find themselves unable to negotiate terms of their contract, they also cannot turn to anyone for help in cases of rights violations.

As Bangladesh continues to be a significant source of labour for global markets, prioritising language proficiency must be integral to any strategy aimed at empowering migrant workers and safeguarding their rights. Arabic and Malay courses, among others, must be introduced on an urgent basis, and basic English skills must be imparted to all aspiring migrants to enable them to communicate effectively in the host countries.