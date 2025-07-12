Another open-drain death shows the risks remain all too real

Three-year-old girl the latest victim of drowning in Chattogram city

We are concerned by the continued deaths of people, including children, from falling into open drains in Chattogram city. Reportedly, at least 14 people have lost their lives after falling into open drains or canals in the city over the past six years, while many more have been injured. The latest victim is a three-year-old girl who drowned in an open roadside drain at the Halishahar area on July 9. Reportedly, she was playing near her home when the incident occurred. Earlier in April, a six-month-old died when a rickshaw fell into an open drain amid strong water flow at the Kapasgola area. The baby's body was recovered 14 hours later, from the Chaktai canal. Tragedies like these have become a common occurrence in Chattogram, especially during monsoon, despite frequent protests against unsafe drains and the negligence of those responsible.

Over the years, the authorities have undertaken many ambitious and expensive projects to improve Chattogram city's drainage system and reduce waterlogging, but failed to do something as basic as covering all the drains. According to a 2023 report by this daily, nearly 70 percent of the port city's water bodies have been filled over the last five decades, while numerous canals have disappeared due to illegal encroachment. The city originally had 72 canals and now lists only 56, as per the drainage masterplan prepared by Chattogram WASA. This has led to severe waterlogging.

Last year, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC)—which has frequently come under criticism for failing to prevent waterlogging—claimed to have covered nearly 80 percent of the unsafe spots near drains with slabs and built around 70 percent of the required retaining walls along vulnerable canals to enhance safety. But what happened to the rest of the drains and canals? How well-maintained are those that have been "secured"? The deaths of two children this year highlight the danger continuously posed by both unfinished work and poor oversight. How many more people will have to die before this problem is fixed for good?

We urge the city authorities to take immediate measures to prevent any casualties from open drains. Every exposed drain must be covered, and vulnerable canals must be secured. A 2021 survey identified 5,527 dangerous spots linked to canals and drains, all of which must be made safe without delay. Equally important is solving the city's persistent waterlogging problem that is directly tied to many of these tragic incidents. Moreover, officials responsible for the city's maintenance and development must be held accountable for their poor performance and negligence.