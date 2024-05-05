KFC launches perfume Eau De BBQ
Finger sniffin' good?
Kentucky Fried Chicken is dipping into the fragrance business, unveiling an already-sold out, charcoal and smoked wood-scented perfume -- the No 11 Eau de BBQ.
"We've all been there – that unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalizing our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness. But what if you could capture that irresistible scent in a bottle?" KFC wrote on its website.
The perfume comes in a 100ml bottle and costs £11 (approximately $14) in its UK shop, where it was launched.
The money from the sales of the perfume goes to The KFC Foundation, a group that helps young people in the community build a better future for themselves.
