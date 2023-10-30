Rights worker writes to UN on Bangladeshi migrants’ dire situation in Malaysia

A migrant rights worker in Malaysia has written to the UN about the "dire" situation of hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriate workers allegedly struggling in debt bondage and are jobless in the Southeast Asian country.

According to a report published today by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Andy Hall, frustrated with the poor response from Malaysian authorities, has written to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in this regard.

He provided details of their poor living conditions, including cramped quarters, poor sanitation, limited food and how they became indebted due to exorbitant recruitment costs during the past 18 months or more, said the report, published today.

Hall also sent the documented complaints to the UN Special Rapporteurs on Slavery, Trafficking, Migrants, Poverty and the Working Group on Business and Human Rights, and Pia Oberoi, the senior adviser on migration and human rights for Asia Pacific.

In the complaints, he focused on the Malaysian government's admission that there was currently an excess of about 250,000 Bangladeshi workers in the country.

"Based on the case studies and correspondence with the Malaysian authorities, I would like to urgently request the UNHRC to invoke the special procedures of the OHCHR to resolve the situation in Malaysia.

"The government has admitted that there is an excess of around 250,000 workers in Malaysia, which has resulted in systematic forced labour, modern slavery and debt bondage," he said.

Hall said the onus was on the government to explain how such a situation could have occurred in the first place, adding that if the applicants for migrant workers had been bona fide, there should not be excess workers in the country.

FMT recently wrote that, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said relaxing regulations on the hiring of migrant workforce and the recalibration exercise led to an excess of over 250,000 foreign workers in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Citing one of the documented cases, Hall said it involved 400 Bangladeshi workers who were in a grave situation with no proper lodging and food, living in cramped conditions and reportedly facing health issues.

"There are about 14 workers crammed into one room. I have received videos from this group. The agents who brought them here gave them RM200 each which they are using to buy food. It will not last them for long," he wrote.

Hall said the workers should receive their full wages in line with the signed contracts and they should be provided with other related support.

He said the workers were living in fear as they lack proper documents which made it risky for them to venture outside to access essential services.

"Leaving workers in this condition is unacceptable both on the part of brokers, employers and the Malaysian government."

The FMT ended the report saying that it has reached out to the OHCHR, the Malaysian labour department and the Bangladeshi high commission for comment.