11.66 lakh women workers went abroad so far

Minister tells JS

A total of 11.66 lakh female migrant workers went to different countries so far, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad told parliament yesterday.

In reply to a query of Awami League MP, Adiba Anjum Mita, the minister said that Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Mauritius, Lebanon and Bahrain are among the countries with high demand for female workers.

"The government's vigilance and initiatives continue to ensure that women migrant workers do not suffer any discrimination," he said.

Imran Ahmad added that there are six safe zones opened in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman and Lebanon to protect women migrant workers.

In response to Jatiya Party MP Syed Abu Hossain's question, the minister said that 4,53,337 workers have so far been sent to different countries till October of the current financial year.

In 2022-23 financial year, a total 11,25,825 workers were sent abroad, he added.

GOVT SPENT TK 9,376CR FOR ROHINGYAS SINCE 2017

State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman told parliament yesterday that the government has spent Tk 9,376 crore for Rohingyas in last six years since 2017.

In addition, the extent of loss to forest resources and biodiversity caused to accommodate the Rohingya refugees has been worth Tk 204.67 crore, he said.

According to the joint verification data of the government and UNHCR, a total 9,34,719 Rohingyas are living in 33 camps in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar district while 30,748 are living in Bhasan Char of Noakhali, he said.

Also, 26,165 Rohingyas are waiting for verification process, the minister also said.

Therefore, a total of 9.91 lakh Rohingya refugees are living in Bangladesh at present, he added.