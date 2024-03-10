Hasan urges expats to make list of those conspiring against country

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has urged expatriate Bangladeshis to make a list of those hatching conspiracy, spreading propaganda and incitement against the country from abroad.

He made the call at a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Abu Dhabi last night.

The foreign minister paid a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 8-9.

He said that every expatriate is a representative of the country and the country is known by their behaviour.

"So, it is the responsibility of the expatriates to play a strong role in stopping anti-country and anti-government campaigns abroad refraining from anti-law and order activities. Make a list of those who are conspiring, spreading propaganda and maligning against the country while staying abroad. The government is determined to take appropriate action against them," Hasan added.

The minister, also Awami League joint general secretary, highlighted various steps taken by the government for the welfare of expatriates.

Hasan said if everyone sends remittances through legal channels, it plays a huge role in the country's economy.