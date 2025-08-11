Bangladesh, Italy working to expedite process of pending work visa applications

Steps are underway to address delays in processing unresolved visa applications for Bangladeshi workers under Italy's Flussi Decree programme, according to a press statement issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The Flussi Decree allows Italy to recruit seasonal and non-seasonal workers from outside the EU. Bangladesh rejoined the programme in 2022 after an eight-year suspension, leading to a sharp rise in applications at the Italian Embassy in Dhaka.

Both governments have prioritised clearing pending work permit cases. The issue was raised during Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi's visit in May, and in meetings with the Italian ambassador and other officials. The minister assured Bangladesh of Italy's commitment to resolving delays.

The foreign ministry cited a 2024 Italian decree that suspended all work permits issued before October 22, 2024. Under new rules, visa decisions require clearance from provincial authorities in Italy, contributing to delays.

Despite this, over 8,000 of nearly 40,000 pending applications have been resolved. Verification for another 20,000 is expected to begin soon. Work permits issued after October 22 are not suspended, and several hundred Bangladeshi applicants under the 2025 Flussi Decree have already received visas, reads the release.

The ministry said it has regular contact with Italian authorities, and the Italian Embassy in Dhaka has increased staff to expedite processing.

However, forged work permits and counterfeit documents submitted by some applicants have lengthened verification. Criminal investigations are underway in Italy. The ministry warned against paying brokers, noting such actions could lead to visa cancellation and legal consequences, foreign ministry added.

A migration MoU signed on May 6 this year aims to facilitate regular recruitment and curb irregular migration.

The foreign ministry has urged permit holders to remain patient and cautioned that disruptive behaviour could harm future opportunities in Italy for migrant workers.