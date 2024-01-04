Departure Arrival
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 10:35 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:17 PM

Dense fog: 13 int'l flights diverted from Dhaka airport

Flight operations suspended for 7 hours
12 foreign airlines want to serve HSIA
File photo of Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport

Thirteen international flights bound for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were diverted to different airports including Kolkata and Hyderabad between 2:00am and 9:00am due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at HSIA told The Daily Star that several of the flights were also diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

Flight operations were suspended at the HSIA for seven hours due to dense fog.

Kamrul said the diverted flights started landing at the Dhaka airport from 9:40am after visibility became suitable for pilots.

Hazrat Shahjalal Internaitonal AirportShah Amanat International AirportOsmani International Airportdense fogDense fog disrupts flight operations
