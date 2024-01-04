Dense fog: 13 int'l flights diverted from Dhaka airport

Flight operations suspended for 7 hours

Thirteen international flights bound for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were diverted to different airports including Kolkata and Hyderabad between 2:00am and 9:00am due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at HSIA told The Daily Star that several of the flights were also diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

Flight operations were suspended at the HSIA for seven hours due to dense fog.

Kamrul said the diverted flights started landing at the Dhaka airport from 9:40am after visibility became suitable for pilots.