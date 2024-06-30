Ticket sales, performance key challenges: new Biman MD

Resolving irregularities in selling tickets and improving on-time performance are the two main challenges for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Biman's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Jahidul Islam Bhuiyan today.

While exchanging views at Biman headquarters in the city's Kurmitola, he said the national flag carrier wants to eradicate all kinds of mismanagement by agents in selling air tickets.

"Biman Bangladesh Airlines wants to be free from the situation where no tickets are accessible online despite having empty seats on a flight," the Biman MD said.

This was the Biman MD's maiden press briefing since he assumed office.

Jahidul, additional secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, was appointed as the new MD on June 26.

"We want to solve the ticket problem completely so that no more questions arise in the future. That's why we have already warned the online travel agencies," he said.

On the issue of its 10-year fleet plan, the MD said, "Biman will be an airline with 47 fleets by 2034. In the meantime, six aircraft of the existing 21 fleet will be phased out. So, we have to add 32 new aircraft by the next decade to achieve the expansion plan."

"Discussions with Airbus have taken shape. There is also a proposal from Boeing. Since our needs are high, one company might not be able to meet them," he also said.

Stating that Biman will make a profit in the next year as well, he said, "We expect to earn Tk 1,200 crore in the current financial year from cargo alone."