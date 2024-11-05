Ethiopian Airlines thrives with expert-driven operations

Although Ethiopian Airlines is fully owned by the government, it is operated by aviation experts and professionals and that makes it unique, said the airlines' Middle-East, Gulf & Asia Regional Director Solomon Bekele yesterday.

"Absence of government intervention has contributed to annual double-digit growth over the last 15-20 years," Solomon told in an exclusive interview with a handful of media outlets including The Daily Star.

Operating five flights weekly, Ethiopian Airlines offers Bangladeshi travellers seamless access to Africa and beyond, including over 140 destinations across Europe, North America, and other continents.

With a fleet of 150 aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's largest airline by passenger volume, destinations, fleet size, and revenue, and it ranks as the fourth-largest globally in terms of countries served.

"Another important reason of our success story is our strong support from the civil aviation authority. We have well-established training institutions for pilots, flight technicians, cabin crew, and leadership, which enables us to produce our own skilled manpower internally, ensuring operational excellence," Solomon added.

Additionally, Addis Ababa's geographical location at the center of the world provides the country with the advantage of bringing traffic from across the globe, he highlighted.

Asked what Ethiopian Airlines is offering to Bangladeshi travelers, Solomon said, "Our approach combines competitive pricing and service quality. We are offering the best service and prices, good value, and shortest flight times."

In regards to future cooperation between aviation universities in both countries, Solomon said, "Based on our discussions with the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, we see a willingness to collaborate. Initial ground-level discussions have taken place."

Asked about special offers for Middle Eastern expatriates or Umrah pilgrims, Solomon said they aim to facilitate Umrah travel soon.