When Israeli aggression claims a Bangladeshi life

Airstrike kills Nizam Uddin in Lebanon; family mourns; expats in fear

For over a year now, parents in Palestine have mourned their children, families have grieved over their homes turned to dust, as thousands were killed by Israel's genocide on the Gaza Strip.

This year, Lebanon has also become a target of relentless Israeli airstrikes, similar to the devastation in Gaza.

Now, for Bangladesh, this tragedy has hit home -- Mohammad Nizam Uddin, a migrant worker from Brahmanbaria, has fallen victim to the violence in Lebanon.

Nizam, 38, went to Lebanon over a decade ago, leaving behind his family in Kharera village.

On the morning of his death, he had stopped at a small coffee shop on his way to work at Al Hayat Hospital in southern Beirut. It was a routine, an ordinary stop that, tragically, became his last.

Nearby, a motorbike shop was the intended target of an Israeli airstrike.

In seconds, everything nearby was reduced to rubble due to shockwaves from the blast, killing Nizam.

Back in Bangladesh, his elder sister, Saira Begum, now faces the painful reality of his loss. "He went to Lebanon 12 years ago to change our fate," she said, struggling through tears. "But that dream remained elusive. Now he is just a memory. How can we accept it?"

Anwar Hossain, first secretary at the Bangladeshi embassy in Beirut, confirmed the circumstances leading to his death.

The Bangladeshi community in Lebanon is struggling to process the loss of one of their own, he said.

A LIFE OF STRUGGLE

Nizam, son of the late Mohammad Abdul Quddus, was the youngest of two brothers and three sisters. Their father passed away when Nizam was only six. Their mother passed away five years ago.

He spent approximately Tk 7 lakh to migrate to Lebanon, but he struggled to secure regular employment. Lebanon's political and economic crises over the last few years, coupled with the impact of the pandemic, hindered his ability to earn a stable income.

Parul Begum, another elder sister of Nizam, said he could not earn a decent living because he lacked a fixed job and faced significant danger due to his lack of valid documentation.

"At home, he could build only a small tin shed house for his mother," she said.

Since their mother's death, the family had been eagerly waiting for Nizam's return. "Now, we are waiting for his body," Saira Begum sobbed.

A COMMUNITY IN FEAR

This marks the first casualty of a Bangladeshi since the Israeli attacks against Hezbollah began in late September, though some other Bangladeshis have been injured earlier.

"This death has created a sense of fear within our community," said Abdul Karim, president of the Lebanon Probashi Bangladeshi Sramik Union in Beirut.

Anwar Hossain, first secretary of the Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon, advised the Bangladeshi community to exercise caution when going out and to avoid areas at risk of being targeted by Israeli forces.

There are approximately 100,000 Bangladeshis in Lebanon.

Since September, around 3,000 have sought refuge in temporary shelters provided by Bangladeshi community organisations and Lebanese charities.

The Bangladeshi embassy is also supporting them with food supplies.

In the initial phase, about 1,800 Bangladeshis have registered for repatriation, and approximately 350 have already returned under a joint initiative by the Bangladesh government and the International Organization for Migration.

"Initially, we have arranged repatriation for those with all necessary travel documents. Eventually, we will also assist those without work permits or passports," Anwar Hossain said.

He said the Lebanese home ministry has waived fines for undocumented workers and halved exit visa fees.

NO LAST GOODBYES?

However, while repatriation efforts continue, Nizam's siblings may not be able to see his body one last time due to the suspension of flight operations at Beirut airport.

An official from the Bangladesh embassy in Beirut said Nizam had been living in Lebanon with his wife.

"We have informed her that repatriating his body to Bangladesh may not be possible," he said.