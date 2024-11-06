US Presidential Election 2024
AFP, Washington
Wed Nov 6, 2024 06:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 08:15 PM

Most Viewed

US Presidential Election 2024

Americans not yet ready for their first woman leader

AFP, Washington
Wed Nov 6, 2024 06:27 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 08:15 PM
Americans not ready for first female president
Photo: Reuters Attendees watch early returns at the election night rally for Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024.

For the second time in eight years, a woman has won the Democratic nomination for US president, only to come up short in a campaign where gender was a central issue.

Like Hillary Clinton in 2016, Kamala Harris had a shot at becoming the first woman to occupy the Oval Office but stumbled at the final hurdle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While the charisma of their opponent -- Donald Trump, in both cases -- clearly played a role in these historic defeats, many observers also saw misogyny as a factor.

In their dueling campaigns, Harris and Trump laid out starkly different visions for women's status and rights.

Trump, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault he denies, sought to broadcast a hypermasculine image, appearing alongside mixed martial artists and offering praise for autocratic world leaders.

reasons behind Trump’s win in 2024 election
Read more

How did Trump pull it off?

He and his campaign surrogates also made multiple comments that were criticized as insulting or contemptuous of women.

He called Harris "crazy" and "mentally disabled", and claimed she would be "like a play toy" for other world leaders if elected.

His running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, doubled down on a quip he made in 2021 about "childless cat ladies" running the country, saying "I've got nothing against cats."

Trump also presented himself as a "protector" of women, saying he would protect them whether they "like it or not."

Harris by contrast relied heavily on female celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, betting that they would help her reach even conservative women voters.

Harris did not campaign openly on the fact that she would have been the first female president of the United States.

But she made the defense of women's rights, and abortion in particular, one of the cornerstones of her campaign.

But this appears not to have won over enough moderately conservative women.

Read more

US election: Images of joy and despair

At a campaign rally last month, former first lady Michelle Obama denounced the apparent double standard by which the two White House candidates were judged.

"We expect her to be intelligent and articulate, to have a clear set of policies, to never show too much anger, to prove time and time again that she belongs," she said of Harris.

"But for Trump, we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honesty, no decency, no morals."

Related topic:
why Americans don’t elect woman presidentUS Presidential Election 2024 result
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে