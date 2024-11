As election night came to an end in America, as result poured in from different states, Trump supporters in Florida and elsewhere rejoiced. In Washington DC, however, Harris supporters gathered in Howard University were left heartbroken, as the US failed once more in its quest to elect a female president.

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS

Donald Trump declares victory in the US election as he addresses jubilant supporters in Florida "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he says to cheering crowds Republicans win control of US Senate, make gains in House of Representatives. Photo: Reuters

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump react as Trump speaks from the Palm Beach County Convention Center, as they attend an election watch party at Maricopa County Republican Committee during the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump react at the site of the Election Night rally for Trump, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS

Women wearing MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats pose during Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's election night watch party in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrate after the Fox Network called the election in his favor at the site of his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS

People gather at the venue of the US Election party hosted by Democrats Abroad Kenya, in Nairobi on November 6, 2024, after US Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed victory. Photo: AFP

US flags are seen on the ground as people left the election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

Supporters of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris react during an election night event at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. Photo: AFP