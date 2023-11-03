War in Ukraine: US sanctions China, UAE, Turkey entities

The United States yesterday announced sanctions on individuals and companies it accused of abetting Russia's war against Ukraine, targeting entities in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to disrupt Moscow's supply chains.

This comes as Russia has offshored the production of technology, equipment and other goods it needs for its military, relying on suppliers in other countries to acquire these items, said the US Treasury Department.

"Russia is dependent on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military and perpetuate its heinous war against Ukraine and we will not hesitate in holding them accountable," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

The Treasury added yesterday that Russia has been exploiting "otherwise legitimate economic relationships" with other countries.

It said entities in China, Turkey and the UAE have been sending Russia dual-use goods such as critical components that Moscow relies on for its weapons systems.

The latest sanctions involve 130 new targets.

Among them are Turkish national Berk Turken for his role in a procurement network with ties to Russian intelligence services, alongside a UAE-based network for alleged involvement in Russian illicit finance, the department said.

The sanctions also take aim at Russia's domestic industrial base, arguing Moscow has reoriented it "to ensure that the war machine can sustain itself."

Another area is the financial services sector, with sanctions introduced on seven Russia-based banks.

Apart from the Treasury, the US State Department is also issuing nearly 100 sanctions targeting areas like Russia's future energy production and revenue, metals and mining sector as well as defence procurement.

All property and interests in property of sanctioned parties in the US are blocked and must be reported to US authorities, with restrictions on transactions involving sanctioned people as well.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Commerce Department said it blacklisted 13 entities for supporting Russia's military through the procurement, development and proliferation of Russian drones.

Among the entities, 12 are in Russia and one in Uzbekistan.

The rule effectively cuts them off from legally accessing items subject to US jurisdiction, said the Commerce Department.