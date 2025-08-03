Drone strikes kill three in Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes killed three people and wounded two others overnight in western Russia, regional governors said yesterday.

One woman was killed and two other people were wounded in an attack on an enterprise in Penza, the region's governor, Oleg Melnichenko, wrote on Telegram.

An elderly man was killed inside a house that caught fire due to falling drone debris in the Samara region, governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev posted on Telegram.

In the Rostov region, a guard at an industrial facility was killed after a drone attack and a fire in one of the site's buildings, acting Rostov governor Yuri Sliusar said.

"The military repelled a massive air attack during the night," destroying drones over seven districts, Sliusar posted on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defence systems had destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory -- 34 over the Rostov region -- in a nearly nine-hour period, from Friday night to Saturday morning.

In Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight Russian drone attacks left three people wounded, governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram. Several buildings, homes and cars were damaged, he said.

Russian forces have claimed advances in Dnipropetrovsk, recently announcing the capture of two villages there, part of Moscow's accelerated capture of territory in July, according to AFP's analysis of data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).