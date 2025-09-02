Thai opposition party fails to back new PM

Thailand's largest opposition party yesterday failed to decide who to back as the nation's next prime minister at a kingmaking summit, after the incumbent was ousted by court order.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was on Friday sacked as prime minister by Thailand's Constitutional Court after it found she had breached ethical standards during a border row with Cambodia.

The ruling has left Thailand with only an acting prime minister and a caretaker cabinet as minority factions jostle to secure backing to form a new government.

Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai Party and the conservative Bhumjaithai Party -- which abandoned her coalition over the border row -- are both now courting the People's Party's stronghold of 143 parliamentary seats.

But People's Party spokesman Wacharasindhu told reporters a summit to weigh their options yesterday ended with no decision, and would resume today.