Taliban deny role in US citizen disappearance

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities yesterday denied involvement in the disappearance of a US citizen in Kabul, after Washington announced a $5 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman who worked for a telecommunications firm, was abducted along with his driver in the Afghan capital in 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI notice from 2024 said it was "believed that Mr. Habibi was taken by Taliban military or security forces".

The US State Department last month said it was "offering a reward of up to $5 million for certain information leading to the location, recovery, and safe return" of Habibi, directly accusing the Taliban authorities' intelligence unit for his disappearance.

The Taliban authorities yesterday said they were investigating "a petition" made by Habibi's family, describing him as an "Afghan citizen" only.

"No evidence has been uncovered indicating that he has been detained by any entity affiliated with the Islamic Emirate," government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, using the Taliban authorities' name for their administration.

"As a legitimate governing authority, the Islamic Emirate has no reason to detain or conceal any individual merely suspected of criminal activity."

Mujahid "categorically" rejected the involvement of the General Directorate of Intelligence.