Succession issue a ‘thorn’ in ties with India: China

The succession of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is a thorn in China-India relations, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said yesterday, as India's foreign minister prepares to visit China for the first time since deadly border clashes in 2020.

Ahead of celebrations this month for his 90th birthday that were attended by senior Indian ministers, the head of Tibetan Buddhists riled China again by saying it had no role in his succession. Tibetans believe the soul of any senior Buddhist monk is reincarnated after his death, but China says the Dalai Lama's succession will also have to be approved by its leaders.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, and Indian foreign relations experts say his presence gives New Delhi leverage against China. India is also home to about 70,000 Tibetans and a Tibetan government-in-exile.

Yu Jing, a Chinese embassy spokesperson, said on social media app X that some people from strategic and academic communities in India had made "improper remarks" on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

Yu did not name anyone but in recent days, Indian strategic affairs analysts and a government minister backed the Dalai Lama's remarks on his succession.