‘Stop harassing my old and ailing parents’

Kejriwal tells PM Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday questioned the rationale behind what he perceives as targeting his elderly and ailing parents in the connection with Swati Maliwal assault case.

Kejriwal voiced his concerns during a press briefing in the capital and claimed that his old and ailing parents were being targeted to "break" him. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doing this has "crossed all limits".

Expressing deep anguish, Kejriwal said that his mother is battling multiple ailments, while his father is grappling with hearing issues. "I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. You arrested my MLAs but I did not break. You arrested my minister but you could not make me bow. You arrested me and I was harassed in jail," he said.

"But today you crossed all limits. To break me you targeted my old and ailing parents... God will not forgive you," Kejriwal, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, said.