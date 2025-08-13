World
Agencies
Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Russia, Ukraine need to cede land to end war

Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Says Trump ahead of meeting with Putin
Agencies
Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Kyiv and Moscow will both have to cede land to end the war in Ukraine and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will instantly show whether the Kremlin leader is willing to make a deal.

European leaders and Ukraine's  President Zelensky plan to speak with Trump ahead of his summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday, amid fears Washington may dictate unfavorable peace terms to Ukraine.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their own future, EU member states said yesterday. "Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the leaders of all EU countries except Hungary said in a joint statement.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্রে ছাড় দিয়েছি, জুলাই সনদে একবিন্দুও ছাড় দেবো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, সমীকরণ এখনই শেষ হয়নি। যারা এখনই সমীকরণ মিলিয়ে ফেলছে, তারা ভুল পথে হাঁটছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভ্যানচোর সন্দেহে দুজনকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ‘মবের ভয়ে’ ঘটনাস্থল থেকে ফিরে এসেছিল পুলিশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে