Russia, Ukraine need to cede land to end war

Says Trump ahead of meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Kyiv and Moscow will both have to cede land to end the war in Ukraine and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will instantly show whether the Kremlin leader is willing to make a deal.

European leaders and Ukraine's President Zelensky plan to speak with Trump ahead of his summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday, amid fears Washington may dictate unfavorable peace terms to Ukraine.

Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their own future, EU member states said yesterday. "Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the leaders of all EU countries except Hungary said in a joint statement.