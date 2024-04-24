‘My 90-sec speech created panic in INDIA bloc’

Modi tells election rally

Amid a debate on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra," the Prime Minister reiterated yesterday that he had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan yesterday, Modi said that his speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc. "When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance... After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?" the Prime Minister said.