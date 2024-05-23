Iranian official reveals more details of Raisi’s copter crash

Iran's presidential chief of staff has revealed more details about a helicopter crash in northwest of the country over the weekend which led to the martyrdom of president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and two top local officials in the province of East Azerbaijan.

Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Monday in an interview with the state TV that weather conditions in Iran's Varzaqan region, where president Raisi's copter crashed, was perfect at the start and during most of the flight that took place a day earlier.

Esmaili was in one of the three helicopters that were returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on Iran's border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said the helicopters had taken off at around 1:00 pm local time on May 19 while weather condition in the area was normal.

After 45 minutes into the flight, the pilot of president Raisi's helicopter, ordered other helicopters to increase altitude to avoid a nearby cloud.

However, the president's helicopter, which was flying between the two others, suddenly disappeared.

"After 30 seconds of flying over the clouds, our pilot noticed that the helicopter in the middle had disappeared," said Esmaili, adding that the pilot decided to circle and return to search for the president's helicopter.

Easmaili said after several attempts to contact president's helicopter through radio devices, and while it was unable to decrease altitude because of clouds, their helicopter continued its flight and landed at a copper mine.

He said Amirabdollahian and head of president's protection unit didn't respond to calls afterwards.

The official said, however, that pilots of the two other helicopters had contacted Captain Mostafavi, who was in charge of the president's helicopter, but the one who took the call was Friday prayer leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, whose situation was not good but said the copter had crashed into a valley.