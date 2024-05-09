HK court bans protest anthem

Hong Kong's Court of Appeal yesterday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem called "Glory to Hong Kong", overturning a lower court judgment that had rejected such a ban because of its possible "chilling effects" on free speech. The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by Beijing that has jailed scores of opposition democrats and shut down liberal media outlets. The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet platform operators (IPOs) and technology firms such as GOOGL.O. Court of Appeal judges wrote that the composer of the protest song had intended it to be used as a weapon.