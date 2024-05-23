20 people in ICU after turbulent flight

Twenty people were in intensive care in Bangkok hospitals yesterday after a terrifying high-altitude plunge on a flight from London during which an elderly passenger died and more than 100 were injured.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 hit "sudden extreme turbulence" over Myanmar 10 hours into its journey to Singapore on Tuesday, abruptly rising and plunging several times.

One passenger said people were thrown around the cabin so violently they put dents in the ceiling during the drama at 11,300 metres (37,000 feet), leaving dozens with head injuries.

Photos from inside the plane show the cabin in chaos, strewn with food, drinks bottles and luggage, and with oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.