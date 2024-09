Smoke rises over the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Siddiqin on September 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Israeli strikes have killed 92 people in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said late Thursday.

The ministry said in a series of statements that Israeli raids killed 40 people in towns and villages in the south, 48 in two eastern regions and four in the east of central Mount Lebanon Governorate. Overall it said 153 people were injured.