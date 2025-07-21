Middle East
Iranians told to use less water amid heatwave

Iranian authorities have urged residents to limit water consumption as the country grapples with severe shortages amid an ongoing heatwave, local media said yesterday.

Water scarcity is a major issue in Iran, particularly in arid provinces in the country's south, with shortages blamed on mismanagement and overexploitation of underground resources as well as the growing impact of climate change.

On Saturday, the national meteorological service said Iran was experiencing its hottest week of the year so far, with temperatures exceeding 50C in some areas.

"People should conserve water to avoid drops in pressure," said Tehran city council chair Mehdi Chamran, according to the ISNA news agency.

