People sift through the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said early Sunday that more than 8,000 had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel on October 7.

"The death toll linked to the Israeli aggression is past 8,000, half of whom are children," the ministry told AFP. The last toll, issued early Saturday, was of 7,703 dead.