Europe
AFP, Kyiv
Thu Aug 7, 2025 01:22 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 02:25 AM

Two killed in Russian attack on holiday camp: Kyiv

A Russian attack that set ablaze a holiday camp in central Ukraine yesterday killed two people and wounded another dozen, local authorities said.

The central Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia and is cut through by the front line, has been targeted in increasingly frequent and deadly Russian attacks.

The emergency services posted images showing firefighters putting out flames in single-storey cottages and the bodies of those killed and hurt in the attack on the blood-stained ground.

The regional governor said two people were killed and that 12 were wounded, including four children.

"There's no military sense in this attack. It's just cruelty to scare people," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media, adding that hundreds had been left without electricity after Russian attacks further south.

 

