Russia stepping up war on its own people

On February 26, one of Russia's longest-serving human rights activists stood up at the end of his trial in a Moscow court and offered his uncensored verdict on Russian democracy.

"The state in our country is once again controlling not only social, political and economic life, but is now claiming full control over culture, scientific thought, and is inserting itself in private life. It's becoming all-pervasive," said Oleg Orlov, a 70-year-old who was on trial for "discrediting the army."

Powerful voices like Orlov's are becoming a rarity in Russia, where high-profile opponents to President Vladimir Putin and his ruling elite are now mostly either in exile, in prison, or dead.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 accelerated a process already two decades in the making — the erosion of democratic freedoms, media independence and civil society at home. With the war now in its third year, and Putin set to be re-installed for a fifth term in a tightly-controlled election next week, there are signs that this process is picking up speed once again.

Orlov, co-founder and co-chair of Memorial, a Nobel Prize-winning human rights organisation set up in the Soviet Union's twilight years, knew he had nothing to lose.

The day after his speech in court, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Discrediting the army is just one of several new offenses added to Russia's penal code since the invasion of Ukraine.

Orlov's so-called crime was committed just over a year earlier, when he published an article in a French online newspaper titled "They Wanted Fascism, They Got It." After his sentencing, Amnesty International called him a "prisoner of conscience" and called for his immediate release. Russian human rights group OVD-Info says more than 260 people are currently serving jail terms in the country for crimes related to taking an anti-war stance. The group has recorded almost 20,000 detentions, and while most of those were at the beginning of the war, there is still a steady stream. They're not large numbers in a country of 140 million people, said OVD-Info lawyer and analyst Darya Korolenko, but just enough to make for an effective deterrent.

And it's not just known opposition figures or activists who are being targeted.

"They will imprison old people, they will imprison people who have disabilities. They will imprison people with children, women with children," Korolenko told CNN. "They just want everyone to be silent."

The wartime censorship laws — discrediting the army, or the more serious offense of knowingly spreading "false" information about the army — have turned social media into a minefiPlatforms are closely monitored by the FSB, which acts as Russia's secret service, said Konstantin Eggert, an exiled Russian journalist who was among many added to Russia's ever-growing list of "foreign agents" last year. He believes the grip on social media will tighten further.

"The war finally allowed Putin and his crowd to introduce a uniform ideology in Russia, which they always dreamt of introducing, but they could not do it because they were supposed to play democracy," he said in an interview with CNN. "They do not have to hide anymore what they really want."

Evgeniya Mayboroda, a pensioner in her early 70s from Shakhty, a town less than 50 km (around 30 miles) from the Ukrainian border, found herself unable to conform to that uniform ideology. According to OVD-Info, she was arrested and fined in early 2023 for alleged anti-war social media posts. In January, she was jailed for five and a half years for spreading "false" information about the army.