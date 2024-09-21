Twelve-year-old in Sreepur dies after drowning in pond

A child died today after drowning in a pond in Gazipur's Sreepur.

The deceased, 12-year-old Fahim Mia, is the son of Yasin Mia, from Yogirchit village of the upazila's Kawraid Union. The incident took place around 1:00pm in a pond inside Yogirchit village known as Kala Mia pond.

Fahim's father Yasin Mia said that Fahim left home after having breakfast. Later, along with his classmates, he went down to take a bath in the nearby Kala Mia pond and disappeared.

"When his classmates, who were with him, told us he was missing, we went to the pond and recovered the body with the help of locals," he said.

Sreepur police station duty officer Salim Miah told The Daily Star that police was at the spot.

Sreepur Model Police Station Deputy Inspector SI Sujan Kumar Pandit said that police reached the spot after receiving information. Following the request of the deceased's relatives, the body is in the process of being handed over.