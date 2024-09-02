Thorough investigation into BDR killings soon: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the process of a full investigation and the judicial probe into the Bangladesh Rifles (now the Border Guard Bangladesh) killings of 2009 will start soon.

The adviser made the remark while addressing reporters at the secretariat today.

The advisor said, "The incumbent government is determined to establish people's rights, good governance, and justice. Not only as a home adviser but also as a common citizen and former member of the army, I want justice for the BDR killings."

"A thorough investigation into the killing and a judicial process will be initiated soon," he added.

Before addressing the reporters, the advisor had a courtesy meeting with the Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh.

Without elaborating on any details of the meeting, Jahangir said that they had discussed various issues during the meeting.

Jahangir did not take any questions from the reporters during or after the briefing.