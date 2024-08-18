BDR carnage: Make all probe reports public

Victims’ families demand, call for independent probe

The families of the victims of the 2009 Pilkhana carnage demanded that all investigation reports related to the tragedy be made public and that an inquiry commission be formed to uncover the truth behind the brutal killings.

At a press conference held yesterday at Skyline Restaurant in Dhaka's Mohakhali, the families of those killed presented a series of demands, seeking justice and transparency, urging the interim government to take decisive action to this effect.

They claimed that a neighbouring state was involved in the massacre. They also said that the narrative of a dispute over "Operation Dal-Bhat" led to the killings is false, adding that it was spread with the intention of diverting attention away from the actual motives behind the massacre.

Rakin Ahmed Bhuiyan, son of Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed and Naznin Ahmed, both of whom were murdered during the carnage, made accusations against prominent political figures of the Awami League, including the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, and Sheikh Selim were directly involved in the Pilkhana massacre. Others were also involved behind the scenes. If an independent investigation commission is formed, their names will also come up," Rakin alleged.

He further said that he was unaware of any historical precedent where a country's prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) conspired with a foreign nation to orchestrate the killing of 57 army officers in the capital.

Advocate Saquib Rahman, son of slain Col Quadrat Elahi Rahman Shafique, said two investigative committees were formed at that time. Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who is currently serving as the Home Affairs Advisor to the interim government, headed one of the probe committees.

Saquib said that the report that was released to the media had been revised three times before its publication.

He called for the release of the entire report.

The killings at the Pilkhana headquarters of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on February 25-26, 2009, which resulted in the deaths of 74 people, including 57 army officials, left the nation in shock.

The families of the victims requested that everyone refer to the event not as the "BDR Mutiny" but as the "BDR Massacre."

Among other demands, the families proposed that February 25 be officially recognised as "Shaheed Shena Dibosh" through an official gazette, with all fallen officers acknowledged as "Shaheed" (martyrs).

They also called for the national flag to be flown at half-mast every year on this day and for the inclusion of a chapter on the BDR Pilkhana tragedy in school textbooks, ensuring that future generations learn about the sacrifices made.

Furthermore, the families appealed to the interim government to ensure that no innocent former BDR soldiers remain imprisoned and to reinstate or compensate Bangladesh Army officers who lost their jobs for advocating for justice.