The many shades of the Bangladeshi winter
As the biting cold takes hold, Bangladesh is seen dressed in many garbs encapsulating the sights, sounds and emotions that are ruled by winter.
The people, flora and fauna take on a new attire. While some, with rugged clothes, get busy fighting the cold with very little on their plates, nature dons new looks in nooks, corners, and alleys of Bangladesh.
Photos: Anisur Rahman, Prabir Das, Habibur Rahman, Sheikh Nasir, Titu Das, Amran Hossain, and Palash Khan.
