Bangladesh War Courses Foundation donate Tk 6.5 lakh for flood relief efforts

Members of the Bangladesh War Courses Foundation (BWCF), comprising veterans of the 1971 Liberation War, have contributed Tk 652,000 towards relief efforts for flood-affected people in Bangladesh.

The veterans were joined by their children in this humanitarian endeavour, with additional funds expected to be raised in the coming days, according to a BWCF press release.

The collected funds were formally handed over to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Logistics Area at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday by the president of the BWCF, Colonel (retd) Aminul Islam, along with Major General (retd) Jamil D Ahsan BP, the release said.

The relief operation is being conducted under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

A total of 71 people, including seven women and 19 children, died in the recent floods in nine districts until yesterday, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Twenty-eight people died in Feni, 19 in Cumilla, 11 in Noakhlai, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remains missing.

Although the flood situation continues to improve in the all the affected 11 districts, over 5.82 lakh people were still marooned until yesterday.